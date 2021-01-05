Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO reports over 583,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 January 2021, 11:19
GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 583,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 83.91 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,900 to exceed 1.84 million, TASS reports.

As of 19.33 Moscow time on January 4, as many as 83,910,386 coronavirus cases and 1,839,660 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 583,907 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,957.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 57% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (337,231). Europe goes second (173,812 cases) followed by South East Asia (26,868).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (20,258,725), followed by India (10,340,469), Brazil (7,716,405), Russia (3,260,138), the UK (2,654,783), France (2,611,616), Italy (2,155,446), Spain (1,893,502), Germany (1,775,513), Colombia (1,666,408), Argentina (1,634,834), and Mexico (1,443,544).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO  
