Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

WHO reports over 433,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 March 2021, 07:14
WHO reports over 433,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 433,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 117.33 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,400 to surpass 2.6 million, TASS reports.

As of 16.44 Moscow time on March 10, as many as 117,332,262 coronavirus cases and 2,605,356 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 433,992 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,413.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America accounts for more than 43% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (187,841 cases). Europe goes second (172,812 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (35,772).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (28,825,174), followed by India (11,262,707), Brazil (11,051,665), Russia (4,351,553), the UK (4,229,002), France (3,864,335), Spain (3,164,983), Italy (3,101,093), Turkey (2,807,387), Germany (2,518,591), Colombia (2,278,861), and Argentina (2,162,001).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico