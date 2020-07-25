WHO reports one-day surge in coronavirus cases by over 284,000

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 284,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, exceeding 15.29 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by almost 10,000 to near 629,000, TASS reports citing WHO.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on July 24, as many as 15,296,926 novel coronavirus cases and 628,903 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 284,196 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,753.

The day before, 247,225 new cases and 7,097 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,121,700. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 173,87 and the number of deaths - by 7,663 to top 325,625. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,170,382 and the number of fatalities is 209,421. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 22,522 and the number of deaths went up by 451.

South East Asia has 1,625,564 cases and 38,111 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 54,247 and the number of deaths - by 908.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases is registered in the United States (3,938,094), followed by Brazil (2,227,514), India (1,287,945), Russia (800,849), South Africa (408,052), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (338,759), the United Kingdom (297,150), and Iran (284,034).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



