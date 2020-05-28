WHO reports daily increase in coronavirus cases worldwide by over 84,000

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - More than 84,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases nearing 5.5 million and the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 5,500 to surpass 349,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on May 27, as many as 5,488,825 novel coronavirus cases and 349,095 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 84,314 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,581. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 99,780 new cases and 1,486 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,495,924. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 41,472 and the number of deaths - by 2,071 and reached 145,810. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,061,828 and the number of fatalities is 176,226. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,124 and the number of deaths was by 3,013.

The East Mediterranean region has 449,590 cases and 11,452 fatalities as of May 27. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 10,690 and the number of deaths - by 159.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,634,010), followed by Brazil (374,898), Russia (370,680), the United Kingdom (265,231), Spain (236,631), Italy (230,555), Germany (179,364), Turkey (158,762), India (151,767) and France (142,704).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Source: TASS