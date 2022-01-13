Go to the main site
    WHO reports all-time global high of daily coronavirus cases

    13 January 2022, 14:45

    GENEVA. KAIZNFORM - Nearly 3.4 mln coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide in the past day, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday evening. The WHO statistics are based on official information provided by governments, TASS reports.

    The daily number of coronavirus cases for the first time passed three million. As of 08:04 pm Moscow time on January 12, the WHO received information about 312,173,462 cases and 5,501,000 fatalities. The total number of cases rose by 3,395,785 in the past 24 hours and the death toll increased by 7,735.

    The United States accounts for the majority of confirmed cases (61,332,277), followed by India (36,070,510), Brazil (22,558,695), the United Kingdom (14,732,598) and France (12,246,358). The United States tops the list in terms of coronavirus deaths (833,519), followed by Brazil (620,091), India (484,655), Russia (318,432) and Mexico (300,573).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

