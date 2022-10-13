Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO reports a 10% decline in COVID incidence in the world in a week
13 October 2022, 17:12

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Almost 2.9 million people contracted a coronavirus infection in the week from October 3 to 9, more than 9,000 people died. The number of infections decreased by 10% compared with the previous week, and the number of deaths decreased by 1%, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A significant decrease in incidence was recorded in Africa (down 41%), Southeast Asia (down 25%) and the Western Pacific region (down 21%).

In Europe, the incidence decreased by 3%, in America - by 10%. Mortality declined in Africa (down 53%), Southeast Asia (down 23%) and Europe (down 12%). However, it grew in America (up 11%) and the Western Pacific region (up 1%).

Germany reported the highest number of infections in a week - 508,749. It is followed by China (333,830), France (323,787), the US (283,220) and Italy (280,947).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (2,817), Brazil (767), Russia (731), Japan (567) and China (412), the newsletter notes.

As of 12 October, WHO has received reports about 619,770,633 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 6,539,058 deaths.

Photo: tass.com



