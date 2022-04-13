Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO reports 18% decline in weekly COVID-19 cases worldwide

13 April 2022, 17:39
GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Over 7 million people contracted the novel coronavirus infection worldwide over the past week, more than 22,000 patients died, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«Globally, during the week of 4 through 10 April 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline for a third consecutive week, with over 7 million cases and over 22 000 deaths reported, a decrease of 24% and 18% respectively, as compared to the previous week,» the international organization said in ints COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

Overall, a total of 7,221,651 new cases and 22,336 deaths were reported to the global organization between April 4 and 10.

The decline in case incidence was reported in all the six WHO global regions, particularly in Europe (down 26%), America (down 26%) and Africa (down 17%). Mortality also declined in all regions, most notably in Africa (down 73%) and Western Pacific (down 21%).

The biggest weekly number of infections was reported by the Republic of Korea (1,459,454), followed by Germany (1,019,649), France (927,073), Vietnam (453,647) and Italy (447,322). The United States accounts for the biggest number of fatalities in the past seven days - 3,682, followed by the Republic of Korea (2,186), Russia (2,008), Germany (1,686) and Brazil (1,120).

As of 19:15 Moscow time on April 12, the WHO cumulative global statistics indicated 497,960,492 cases and 6,181,850 deaths worldwide. The number of cases grew by 736,460 in one day, while the number of fatalities increased by 1,986.


