    WHO records uptick of 18,000 COVID-19 daily cases worldwide, compared to Tuesday

    3 June 2021, 09:51

    GENEVA KAZINFORM More than 371,400 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which is up by 18,000 cases in comparison with those recorded in the previous 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections increased to 170.81 million.

    According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 8,700 to surpass 3.54 million, TASS reports.

    As of 17.26 Moscow time on June 2, as many as 170,812,850 coronavirus cases and 3,557,586 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 371,489 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,745. A day before, 352,685 new single-day cases and 8,055 deaths had been recorded.

    The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

    South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 40% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (152,048 cases). South and North America (111,450) goes second followed by Europe (52,477 cases).

    Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,942,677), followed by India (28,307,832), Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,575,650), Turkey (5,256,516), Russia (5,090,249), the UK (4,490,442), Italy (4,220,304), Argentina (3,781,784), Germany (3,687,828), Spain (3,682,778), and Colombia (3,406,456).

    The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (588,866), followed by Brazil (462,791), India (335,102), Mexico (223,568), the UK (127,782), Italy (126,221), Russia (122,267), France (108,801), Germany (88,774), Colombia (88,774), Iran (80,327) and Spain (79,983).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

