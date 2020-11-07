WHO records record spike in daily coronavirus cases - over 581,000

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 581,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 48.53 million, which hit a new record-high number of single-day cases in the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 8,000 to climb to 1.23 million, TASS reports.

As of 19.46 Moscow time on November 6, as many as 48,534,508 coronavirus cases and 1,231,017 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 581,679 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,899.

Up to now, a daily surge of 557,467 cases recorded on October 31 was a record high number of infections. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 50% of daily COVID-19 cases - 308,876. South and North America go second (167,031 cases) followed by South East Asia (61,831).

The WHO says that as of November 6, most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (9,387,978), followed by India (8,411,724), Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,733,440), France (1,567,332), Spain (1,306,316), Argentina (1,205,928), the UK (1,123,201), Colombia (1,198,084), Mexico (943,630), Peru (911,787), and Italy (824,879).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



