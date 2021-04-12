Go to the main site
    WHO records over 646,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

    12 April 2021, 09:09

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 646,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 134.95 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

    According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 10,700 to surpass 2.91 million.

    As of 15.08 Moscow time on April 11, as many as 134,957,021 coronavirus cases and 2,918,752 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 646,863 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,712.

    The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

    Europe accounts for more than 34% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (222,804 cases). South and North America goes second (184,717 cases) followed by South East Asia (164,704).

    Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (30,692,226), followed by Brazil (13,373,174), India (13,358,805), France (4,945,238), Russia (4,641,390), the UK (4,368,049), Turkey (3,798,333), Italy (3,754,077), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (2,998,268), Poland (2,574,631) and Colombia (2,504,206).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

