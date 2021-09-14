WHO points out reduction in COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting about a significant decrease in coronavirus cases the countrywide for the past week.

The incidence rate decreased by 14% from 31,000 to 25,000 weekly COVID-19 cases. He stressed that the World Health Organization has also noted a reduction in coronavirus cases around Kazakhstan. «As estimated by the WHO, the reproduction number for the past four weeks in Kazakhstan is less than 1, which means that the pandemic is taken under control and its morbidity rate is decreasing,» the Minister added.

He also stressed that global COVID-19 situation and mortality remains unsteady. More than 224 mln coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide, above 300,000 daily cases. The death toll exceeds 4.6 mln.



