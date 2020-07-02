WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 164,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Nearly 164,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 30, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 10.35 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 1, as many as 10,357,662 novel coronavirus cases and 508,055 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 163,939 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,188, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,218,590. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 81,885 and the number of deaths - by 2,189 and reached 249,318.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,728,059 and the number of fatalities is 197,874. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 27,624 and the number of deaths - by 615.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,077,426 cases and 24,970 fatalities as of July 1. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,371 and the number of deaths - by 547.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,573,393), Brazil (1,368,195), Russia (654,405), India (585,493), the United Kingdom (312,658), Peru (282,365), Chile (279,393), Spain (249,271), Italy (240,578), and Iran (227,662).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



