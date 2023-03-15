Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s foreign trade made a record high $134.4 billion last year, a 32.1 percent increase compared to 2021. More about the reasons behind this increase, key developments in Kazakhstan’s foreign trade over the past few years and implications for its economic growth is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Besides being ninth largest country in the world, Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country in the world. The country has been actively involved in foreign trade for decades, relying heavily on its natural resources such as oil, gas, and minerals.

Out of record $134.4 billion in 2022, exports reached $84.4 billion, up 39.9 percent in nominal terms, and imports reached $50 billion, up 20.8 percent in nominal terms.

According to the latest data from the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, foreign trade turnover in January 2023 increased by 15.7 percent, reaching $10.3 billion. Exports rose by 0.4 percent to $6.1 billion, whereas exports of processed goods rose 21.5 percent to $2.1 billion. Imports of goods reached $4.2 billion.

The surge in trade turnover, however, is related to a general rise in prices, said Yernar Serik, an expert at the Astana-based Economic Research Institute.

«According to my estimates, the annual growth of commodity turnover by more than 32 percent is largely due to record prices of commodities and metals, as well as a generally high global inflation rate in 2022. For example, last year we made calculations, which showed that the real growth of Kazakhstan's exports in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 3 percent, while nominal volume grew by 47.5 percent. That means 44.5 percent growth out of 47.5 percent is a price factor,» he explained in a comment for this story.

In fact, inflation rates globally hit record high. Argentina’s annual inflation rate exceeded 100 percent in February, inflation rate in the United States rose at an annual rate of 6.4 percent and in the EU, inflation, measured by index of consumer prices tripled, reached an annual rate of 9.2 percent.

Who Kazakhstan trades with?

According to Yernar Serik, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade has seen ups and downs in the past five years due to many factors. Yet, trade dynamics remain almost the same.

Kazakhstan traded the most with China, France, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, South Korea, Türkiye, United States and Uzbekistan.

Italy is Kazakhstan’s largest exporter, accounting for 16.4 percent of exports, according to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics data for January to December 2022. Exports to Italy reached $13.9 billion in this period.

Kazakhstan’s key exporters also are China (15.6 percent), Russia (10.4 percent), the Netherlands (6.5 percent), Türkiye (5.6 percent), and the Republic of Korea (5.4 percent), while major importers are Russia (34.7 percent), China (21.9 percent), Germany (4.5 percent), the United States (3.8 percent), Türkiye (3.2 percent), and the Republic of Korea (3.1 percent).







Speaking about the changing trends in Kazakhstan’s foreign trade, Serik said rising trade volumes with China is one of them.

China is among Kazakhstan's largest trading partners besides Russia, and Kazakhstan is its largest trade partner in Central Asia. Last year, the two countries traded a record high $31.2 billion, according to the Kazakh Embassy in China. Heads of the two states agreed to increase trade turnover to $35 billion by 2030.

«Since 2022, there have been gradual changes in Kazakhstan's foreign trade flows. For example, in the structure of the country's imports, China is already almost catching up with Russia, this is due to both a decline in the growth rate of Russian imports and the growth of Chinese imports,» said Serik.

Kazakhstan increased its imports of plastics and rubber from China by 45 percent, textiles and textile products by 23.4 percent and machinery and equipment by 21.4 percent. There was also an increase in supplies of agricultural products to China by 133.7 percent, raw energy products - 58 percent, and chemical products - 25.2 percent.

«We also note that we started to trade more with the Turkic Council countries, which include Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, whose share has reached almost 10 percent of Kazakhstan's trade turnover,» said Serik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Astana in October 2022 facilitated trade ties between the two countries. The same impetus was given to Kazakh-Uzbek trade relations following Tokayev’s visit to Tashkent in December 2022.

In the context of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, in 12 months of last year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries amounted to $28.3 billion, which in nominal terms is 6.5 percent more compared to the same period of last year.

Exports of goods reached $9.7 billion, an increase of 24.3 percent, and imports reached $18.6 billion, a decrease of 0.9 percent. Among the EAEU countries, Russia is a top trade partner accounting for 92.3 percent.

Same dynamics continued in in the beginning of 2023, with trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the EAEU countries reaching $2.1 billion in January, 19.1 percent more in nominal terms compared to the same period of the previous year. Kazakhstan’s export of goods amounted to $932.7 million and imports reached $1.2 billion.

Kazakhstan’s key exports to these countries include ores, oil products, semi-finished non-alloy steel products, bars of unalloyed steel and car components. At the same time, Kazakhstan largely imports rolled steel, ores, uranium, aluminum oxides and hydroxides, and zinc.

Trade ties with the European Union (EU) has seen a surge in the recent years as well. Last year, trade turnover reached a record high $40 billion, 27.6 percent more than in 2021, said Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko at the Central Communications Service press briefing on March 10.

Besides trade, investments grow as well. The EU is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan with overall volume of foreign direct investment of over $160 billion. According to Vassilenko, in nine months of 2022, the FDI flow from Europe to Kazakhstan saw a 10 percent increase, exceeding $8 billion. Some 30 percent of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade falls at the EU countries.

«Kazakhstan is the only country in the region to sign and ratify the ‘second generation’ agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU and its member states. The cooperation areas are not limited to 29 as defined in the agreement. For instance, last year we began working in new areas such as rare Earth metals, green hydrogen, batteries, transport and logistics capacity development, as well as diversification of goods supply chains,» Vassilenko said at the briefing.

What does Kazakhstan export and import?

The main share of goods by export for January-December 2022 included such goods as crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous minerals (55.6 percent), refined copper and raw copper alloys (4.4 percent), ferroalloys (3.8 percent), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (3.1 percent), copper ores and concentrates (2.8 percent), oil gases and gaseous hydrocarbons (2.6 percent), and wheat and meslin (2.3 percent).