Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 March 2022, 14:16
WHO, India establish global center for traditional medicine

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) and India signed an agreement to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the agency said Friday.

The center in Jamnagar in Gujarat state will open April 21, the global health agency said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

«For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,» it said, citing WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

«Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new center will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine,» he added.

Citing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement added: «Through various initiatives, our government has been tireless in its endeavour to make preventive and curative healthcare, affordable and accessible to all.»

«May the global centre at Jamnagar help in providing the best healthcare solutions to the world,» he added.

According to the statement, India supported the center for traditional medicine with an investment of $250 million.

The center «aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet,» it added.

The WHO defines traditional medicine as the «total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness.»


