    WHO doesn’t recommend introducing Covid passports for now

    4 March 2021, 19:53

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) currently advises against issuing special certificates for people who received COVID-19 shots, WHO envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

    «The WHO has spoken about this position and does not recommend such passports at this moment,» she said when asked about the organization’s view on the proposal, TASS reports.

    At the same time, Vujnovic does not rule out that the WHO can draft its recommendations regarding the contents of these passports in the future. «Of course, countries follow their own paths, everyone is trying to allow more mobility to their people. The WHO will cooperate with all countries,» she added.

    On Monday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reported that the commission would present its project of a unified coronavirus vaccination certificate in March.

