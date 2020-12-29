WHO documents over 441,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide in past 24 hours

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented over 441,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world hitting 79.67 mln. The data published by WHO on Monday informs that the COVID-19 death toll has risen by over 6,800 in the past 24 hours, surpassing 1.76 mln in total.

As of 18:56 Moscow time December 28, the WHO documented 79,673,754 cases of COVID-19 and 1,761,381 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of those infected has risen by 441,861, and the death toll has gone up by 6,807, TASS reports.

The WHO statistical data only includes official information provided by the states.

Over half of new cases is reported in North and South America (227,490), with Europe coming in second with 146,109 daily cases and Southeast Asia ranking third with 29,532.

The US has recorded the highest overall number of COVID-19 cases (18,827,300), followed by India (10,207,871), Brazil (7,465,806), Russia (3,078,035), France (2,516,348), the UK (2,288,349), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,651,834), Colombia (1,584,903), Argentina (1,578,267) and Mexico (1,377,217).



