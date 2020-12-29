Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

WHO documents over 441,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide in past 24 hours

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 December 2020, 10:38
WHO documents over 441,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide in past 24 hours

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented over 441,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world hitting 79.67 mln. The data published by WHO on Monday informs that the COVID-19 death toll has risen by over 6,800 in the past 24 hours, surpassing 1.76 mln in total.

As of 18:56 Moscow time December 28, the WHO documented 79,673,754 cases of COVID-19 and 1,761,381 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of those infected has risen by 441,861, and the death toll has gone up by 6,807, TASS reports.

The WHO statistical data only includes official information provided by the states.

Over half of new cases is reported in North and South America (227,490), with Europe coming in second with 146,109 daily cases and Southeast Asia ranking third with 29,532.

The US has recorded the highest overall number of COVID-19 cases (18,827,300), followed by India (10,207,871), Brazil (7,465,806), Russia (3,078,035), France (2,516,348), the UK (2,288,349), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,651,834), Colombia (1,584,903), Argentina (1,578,267) and Mexico (1,377,217).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year