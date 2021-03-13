Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO allows Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 March 2021, 13:41
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organisation has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shots.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO.

The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX’s roll-out, WAM reports.

The decision comes on the back of European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation announced on Thursday.

«Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,» WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   Coronavirus in the world  
