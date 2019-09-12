Go to the main site
    While Samsung innovates smartphones, Apple upgrades

    12 September 2019, 22:07

    BERLIN/SEOUL. KAZINFORM Now that both Samsung Electronics and Apple have revealed their latest smartphone lineups for this year, here's a simple question to ask.

    What are the two things Samsung has that Apple doesn't in this year's smartphone lineup? 5G and foldable, Yonhap reports.

    Amid flattening smartphone sales, Samsung has changed its strategy to diversify its smartphones, both in the high-end and low-end models, releasing its highly anticipated Galaxy Fold 5G model last week.

    Samsung's first foldable smartphone priced at nearly US$2,000 may be a niche product that won't give a major boost to its slowing smartphone sales, but it did give the South Korean tech giant an image of an innovator willing to take a risk.

    Following five months of delay from its original launch schedule, the Galaxy Fold came back with a bolstered screen and hinge structure to fix durability issues revealed by some early reviewers.

    The Galaxy Fold launched in South Korea last week and will go on sale in Germany, Britain and France next Wednesday and land later in the United States.

    Though it was available only in a limited number, about 2,000-3,000 units, in Korea, the foldable phone made a splash among early adopters, selling out on the day of its release. According to local carrier SK Telecom Co., 6 out of 10 customers were in their 20s and 30s, while 9 in 10 were males.

    The rare item was even put on sale on an overseas website for $3,499, far higher than the official sales price.

    It was also a scene stealer among a slew of gadgets and high-tech gizmos exhibited at the IFA technology show held in Berlin from Friday to Wednesday, having a long line all day long in front of the hands-on experience zone at Samsung's booth throughout the event.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

