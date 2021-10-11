Go to the main site
    Which coronavirus vaccines available in Kazakhstan

    11 October 2021, 13:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told which coronavirus vaccines are available in Kazakhstan as of now, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, production of the homegrown QazVac has launched.

    «Kazakhstanis have an access to Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat Vax vaccines, as well as CoronaVac and Sinopharm approved by the WHO for emergency use amid coronavirus pandemic,» he said.

    As of October 11, some 78% of eligible population or 41% of total population of Kazakhstan were given the 1st jab, while 69% of eligible population or 36% of total population were fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

    He noted that the Ministry constantly studies international coronavirus vaccination practice. He explained that Pfizer vaccine is the only one recommended for children aged 12-17 and pregnant women which have proven to be safe and efficient. To this end the Kazakh Ministry and Pfizer Company signed an agreement on staged delivery of 4 mln doses of Comirnaty vaccine till the year end.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

