Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Which coronavirus vaccines available in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 October 2021, 13:58
Which coronavirus vaccines available in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told which coronavirus vaccines are available in Kazakhstan as of now, Kazinform reports.

He noted that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, production of the homegrown QazVac has launched.

«Kazakhstanis have an access to Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat Vax vaccines, as well as CoronaVac and Sinopharm approved by the WHO for emergency use amid coronavirus pandemic,» he said.

As of October 11, some 78% of eligible population or 41% of total population of Kazakhstan were given the 1st jab, while 69% of eligible population or 36% of total population were fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

He noted that the Ministry constantly studies international coronavirus vaccination practice. He explained that Pfizer vaccine is the only one recommended for children aged 12-17 and pregnant women which have proven to be safe and efficient. To this end the Kazakh Ministry and Pfizer Company signed an agreement on staged delivery of 4 mln doses of Comirnaty vaccine till the year end.


Coronavirus   State-of-the-Nation Address 2014   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece