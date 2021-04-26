Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Where will Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine be bottled

    26 April 2021, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is considering producing its homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in (QazVac) at different platforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The first batch of the vaccine – 50,000 doses - was produced at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. The institute has everything in place to produce it. The abovementioned doses have been distributed among the regions of the country. We don’t rule out the possibility that In the future the vaccine will be produced at different platforms, including Turkey and our own plant in Gvardeisk,» said Heath Minister Alexei Tsoi after receiving the first dose of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine on Monday morning.

    Minister Tsoi added that currently Kazakhstan is negotiating the bottling of its vaccine in Turkey.

    Recall that Alexei Tsoi was one of the first to get vaccinated with QazCovid-in vaccine earlier this morning.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President