Where will Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine be bottled

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2021, 10:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is considering producing its homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in (QazVac) at different platforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The first batch of the vaccine – 50,000 doses - was produced at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. The institute has everything in place to produce it. The abovementioned doses have been distributed among the regions of the country. We don’t rule out the possibility that In the future the vaccine will be produced at different platforms, including Turkey and our own plant in Gvardeisk,» said Heath Minister Alexei Tsoi after receiving the first dose of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine on Monday morning.

Minister Tsoi added that currently Kazakhstan is negotiating the bottling of its vaccine in Turkey.

Recall that Alexei Tsoi was one of the first to get vaccinated with QazCovid-in vaccine earlier this morning.

