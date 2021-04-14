Where and how Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazCovid-in vaccine is developed

KORDAI. KAZINFORM - The Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems - a restricted access facility in Zhambyl region - held a press tour for reps of Kazakhstani mass media. During the press tour, the journalists were able to see how the Institute develops Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazCovid-in vaccine which hopefully will save a lot of lives in the nearest future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - some 50,000 doses - produced in Kazakhstan will become available on April 25. The vaccine is developed and produced at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.

Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya revealed that 50,000 doses will allow to inoculate 25,000 people.

The vaccination is carried out in two stages – the second dose is administered 21 days later after the first dose.

The Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems and SK-Pharmacy have agreed the delivery of 2 million doses of the homegrown vaccine.

Since the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is a restricted access facility in Zhambyl region, the Institute had to arrange a press tour for journalists so they could survey 13 laboratories functioning there.

The Institute supplies over 27 million doses of various vaccines against dangerous infections every year, even outside Kazakhstan. It has developed 67 vaccines, test systems and biological products for healthcare and veterinary systems.

Researchers at the Institute claim an African green monkey kidney cell line (Vero) is a suitable system for the primary isolation and cultivation of influenza A viruses. They also create necessary conditions for the cell culture, for instance, maintain the temperature of 37°C.

Ainur Nurpeisova, head of one of the laboratories at the Institute, confirmed that the Kazakhstani vaccine went through preclinical trials on mice, guinea pigs, rats and other animals. The preclinical trials of the candidate vaccine began on May 15, 2020. The Institute started testing the candidate vaccine on apes in June-July 2020.

Seven employees of the Institute were the first people to test the anti-coronavirus candidate vaccine produced in Kazakhstan. They claim the antibodies are still persistent in their bodies through 8 months after the second dose of the vaccine. Plus, there were no side effects after the inoculation.

The clinical trials of QazCovid-in vaccine kicked off in September 2020 when the candidate vaccine was administered to 44 people. During the second phase of the clinical trials 200 people received the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. To date, the number of volunteers who got the shot of the vaccine has climbed to 3,000.

Journalists who visited the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems during the press tour were the first to see how Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in vaccine actually looks like. These are the first doses of the homegrown vaccine that will be available to thousands of Kazakhstanis in late April.

Virologist Lespek Kutumbetov says each package contains 10 doses of the vaccine. One bottle of the vaccine is used for two shots. It can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8°C making it easier to transport and store for up to one year in a freezer.

Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya said Kazakhstan’s vaccine had 100% efficacy in the first stage of clinical trials and 96% efficacy in the second stage of clinical trials. The first stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in will be 50% complete by April 15. Only after that the experts of the Institute will be able to reveal the efficacy of the vaccine in the third stage.

She also added that the vaccine will be branded as QazVac in the market, however, it will keep its scientific name QazCovid-in.

During the press tour, it was revealed that the Institute is working to develop four more vaccines against the coronavirus infection - two vectorized vaccines, one weaked vaccine and one subunit vaccine. Kazakhstan is one of the first countries to decide to develop five anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

Researchers of the Institute work around the clock to develop the lifesaving vaccine, the only key to fight the coronavirus pandemic.