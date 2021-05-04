Go to the main site
    When biopharmaceutical plan will be launched in Kazakhstan

    4 May 2021, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin revealed when a biopharmaceutical plant will be launched in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Premier Mamin, in order to make sure Kazakhstanis have enough COVID-19 vaccines, local production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on the basis of the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has been launched. Over 1,8 million doses of the vaccine were delivered to the regions of the country. Some 400,000 doses of Hayat Vax based on Sinopharm’s technology were supplied to the regions of Kazakhstan. Vaccination with homegrown vaccine QazVac began on April 26. 50,000 doses were delivered to the regions. Next batch of the locally developed vaccine is set to be released in May. In the future production of QazVac vaccine will be gradually increased up to 500-600,000 doses per month, he said.

    After the biopharmaceutical plant is launched in August-September 2021, production of QazVac vaccine will continue there, Askar Mamin stressed.

    The head of the Kazakh Government also reminded that up to 6 million Kazakhstanis are to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection across the country in the first half of 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
