    When 3rd stage of QazVac clinical trials will be finished

    27 May 2021, 17:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kunsulu Zakarya, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, revealed when the third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine will be finished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The third stage of clinical trials [of locally developed vaccine] is underway. It is 90% complete. The first batch of [QazVac] vaccine has already been released for use. This week, on May 25, the Institute shipped the second batch - some 50,000 doses - to the SK Pharmacy hubs,» Ms Zakarya told Kazinform correspondent.

    She added that the third stage of clinical trials is carried out in line with the protocol approved by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to Zakarya, the third stage of clinical trials is expected to be finished by July 9, 2021. However, a lot of analytical work is ahead after the completion of the third stage. In her words, the final report on all stages of the clinical trials will be available by end of July.

    She also added that Kazakhstan had already submitted the application to the WHO for possible registration of its homegrown vaccine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

