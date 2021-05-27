Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

When 3rd stage of QazVac clinical trials will be finished

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2021, 17:54
When 3rd stage of QazVac clinical trials will be finished

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kunsulu Zakarya, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, revealed when the third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine will be finished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The third stage of clinical trials [of locally developed vaccine] is underway. It is 90% complete. The first batch of [QazVac] vaccine has already been released for use. This week, on May 25, the Institute shipped the second batch - some 50,000 doses - to the SK Pharmacy hubs,» Ms Zakarya told Kazinform correspondent.

She added that the third stage of clinical trials is carried out in line with the protocol approved by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Zakarya, the third stage of clinical trials is expected to be finished by July 9, 2021. However, a lot of analytical work is ahead after the completion of the third stage. In her words, the final report on all stages of the clinical trials will be available by end of July.

She also added that Kazakhstan had already submitted the application to the WHO for possible registration of its homegrown vaccine.

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana