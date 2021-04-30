Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
When 3rd stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’ QazVac vaccine to wrap up

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2021, 14:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya revealed when the third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in or QazVac will be finished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s locally developed vaccine QazVac will wrap up this July. The final results of our trials are likely to be available during that period,» Ms Zakarya said Friday.

She also added that Russia will complete the third stage of clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine in May.

Zakarya stressed that developers of all existing COVID-19 vaccines have not wrapped up the third stage of their clinical trials. In her words, WHO made a decision that the vaccines which had proved their efficacy in the first two stages of clinical trials can be used during the pandemic. We have no time to wait until all clinical trials will be over, she said.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s capital city, Nur-Sultan, leads in terms of number of those vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Scientific Medical Center» and Doctor of Science (Medicine) Abai Baigenzhin praised safety and high efficacy of the vaccines available in Kazakhstan.


