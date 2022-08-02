Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?

    2 August 2022 13:36

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service announced weather forecast for Almaty for August 2022, Kazinform reports.

    The average monthly temperature in August will be within normal – at +23°C.

    In the first decade, the mercury will increase from +12+17°C to +17+22°C at night and from +20+25°C to +28+33°C during daylight hours.

    In the second decade, the temperatures will drop from +17+22°C to +12+17°C at night and from +28+33°C to +23+28°C in the daytime.

    At the beginning of the third decade, the mercury will fall to +8+13°C at night and to +20+25°C in the daytime. Then the temperatures will gradually rise to +15+20°C at night and to +27+32°C in the daytime. At the end of the decade, the temperatures will decline again to +10+15°C at night and to +22+27°C during daylight hours.

    The amount of precipitation will be within normal – 34mm. Intermittent rains, thunderstorm and a 3-8m/s wind will hit the city in the first decade, at the end of the second decade and in the first half of the third decade.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Almaty #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan