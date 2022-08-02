Qazaq TV
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
2 August 2022 13:36

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service announced weather forecast for Almaty for August 2022, Kazinform reports.

The average monthly temperature in August will be within normal – at +23°C.

In the first decade, the mercury will increase from +12+17°C to +17+22°C at night and from +20+25°C to +28+33°C during daylight hours.

In the second decade, the temperatures will drop from +17+22°C to +12+17°C at night and from +28+33°C to +23+28°C in the daytime.

At the beginning of the third decade, the mercury will fall to +8+13°C at night and to +20+25°C in the daytime. Then the temperatures will gradually rise to +15+20°C at night and to +27+32°C in the daytime. At the end of the decade, the temperatures will decline again to +10+15°C at night and to +22+27°C during daylight hours.

The amount of precipitation will be within normal – 34mm. Intermittent rains, thunderstorm and a 3-8m/s wind will hit the city in the first decade, at the end of the second decade and in the first half of the third decade.


