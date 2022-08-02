2 August 2022 13:36

What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service announced weather forecast for Almaty for August 2022, Kazinform reports.

The average monthly temperature in August will be within normal – at +23°C.

In the first decade, the mercury will increase from +12+17°C to +17+22°C at night and from +20+25°C to +28+33°C during daylight hours.

In the second decade, the temperatures will drop from +17+22°C to +12+17°C at night and from +28+33°C to +23+28°C in the daytime.

At the beginning of the third decade, the mercury will fall to +8+13°C at night and to +20+25°C in the daytime. Then the temperatures will gradually rise to +15+20°C at night and to +27+32°C in the daytime. At the end of the decade, the temperatures will decline again to +10+15°C at night and to +22+27°C during daylight hours.

The amount of precipitation will be within normal – 34mm. Intermittent rains, thunderstorm and a 3-8m/s wind will hit the city in the first decade, at the end of the second decade and in the first half of the third decade.