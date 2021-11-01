Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
What vaccines used to vaccinate people against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 November 2021, 18:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov listed the vaccines used in Kazakhstan to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Out of six anti-COVID vaccines registered in Kazakhstan, namely Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat-Vax, CoronaVac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer/BioNTech, three vaccines – CoronaVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer/BioNTech are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO),» Tugzhanov said Monday.

According to him, vaccination with Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm vaccines is still underway in Kazakhstan. The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech – around 4 million doses – is set to be delivered to Kazakhstan in November 2021. Up to 2 million people are to be vaccinated with it.

Earlier the Deputy Prime Minister revealed that in order to achieve the herd immunity Kazakhstan had had to vaccinate up to 11.39 million people against COVID-19 by yearend. As of 1 November 2021, 8,300,105 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 7,500,328 people.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
