What vaccines against COVID-19 used in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat spoke of the vaccines [against COVID-19] that are available in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her response to the inquiry, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said that since February 2021 the regions have received over 27 million doses of vaccines, including 6.4 million doses of the first component and 6.4 million doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine, 2.9 million doses of QazСovid-in (QazVac) vaccine, 1 million doses of Hayat Vax SARS-CoV-2 Vero Cell vaccine, 500 thousand doses of CoronaVac vaccine, 6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, and 150 thousand doses of Sputnik Light vaccine.

«As of today, all the regions are provided with enough amounts of the said COVID-19 vaccines. Also, since January 14 the country has been using the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for the most vulnerable groups of the people such as medical workers, and people aged 60 and over. In addition, an additional 2.5 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 including 500 thousand doses of QazVac and 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines have been purchased,» she said.