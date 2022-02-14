Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

What vaccines against COVID-19 used in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 13:14
What vaccines against COVID-19 used in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat spoke of the vaccines [against COVID-19] that are available in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her response to the inquiry, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said that since February 2021 the regions have received over 27 million doses of vaccines, including 6.4 million doses of the first component and 6.4 million doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine, 2.9 million doses of QazСovid-in (QazVac) vaccine, 1 million doses of Hayat Vax SARS-CoV-2 Vero Cell vaccine, 500 thousand doses of CoronaVac vaccine, 6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, and 150 thousand doses of Sputnik Light vaccine.

«As of today, all the regions are provided with enough amounts of the said COVID-19 vaccines. Also, since January 14 the country has been using the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for the most vulnerable groups of the people such as medical workers, and people aged 60 and over. In addition, an additional 2.5 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 including 500 thousand doses of QazVac and 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines have been purchased,» she said.


Coronavirus   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy