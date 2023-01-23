Go to the main site
    What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in February?

    23 January 2023, 14:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Temperatures in the last month of winter will be close to the climate normal, except for southern, southwestern and southeastern regions, where the mercury will rise by 1°C above the norm.

    According to the Ministry of Ecology and Mineral Resources, the amount of precipitation in February will be close to normal in most regions. Less precipitation is expected in Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Rains will hit Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

    Moisture deposits will be relatively high in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

