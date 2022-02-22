Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
What strains of COVID-19 circulate in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 February 2022, 10:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat revealed Tuesday what strains of the coronavirus infection are circulating in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the regular meeting of the Government, Minister Giniyat pointed out that her ministry continues to keep the track of COVID-19 strains circulating in Kazakhstan. For instance, in February the Omicron COVID-19 strain was responsible for 72% of COVID-19 cases registered in the country.

According to her, Delta strain is still present in Kazakhstan as it accounts for 25% of all COVID-19 cases.

Despite circulation of two of the most contagious COVID-19 strains in Kazakhstan, the country has recently seen positive dynamics as its average daily number of COVID-19 cases decrease 34fold.

Minister Giniyat emphasized that the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals dropped by 2.3fold and the number of at-home care patients by 5.1fold.

In her words, bed occupancy at the infectious facilities decreased by 2.2fold from 38% to 17%.


