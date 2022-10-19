19 October 2022, 13:49

What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov answered journalists’ question on the relocation of Russian companies to Kazakhstan at a briefing in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.

Thus, according to him, 56 companies intend to work in Kazakhstan.

«Indeed, we see many foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation today. We have compiled a list of the largest foreign companies, their number exceeds 300 now. We have informed them about the possibilities of working in Kazakhstan. Some of them have already made a positive decision and have relocated their offices to our country. I mean InDriver, Fortescue, Marubeni,» the Prime Minister said.

«We are talking about the transfer of production and their regional offices. Everything depends on what decisions these foreign companies make, to some extent they will be relocated, what volume of production they want to have in Kazakhstan, or whether they want to open a regional office. Our objective is to attract their production capacities to the territory of Kazakhstan as much as possible,» Alikhan Smailov said.