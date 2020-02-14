What Qatari banks will join AIFC?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qatar Investment Authority intends to finance projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov as saying at the 5th session of the Kazakhstan-Qatar High-Level Joint Commission.

«Last year turned out to be fruitful for our bilateral cooperation. In June 2019 the leaders of our countries met on the sidelines of the CICA Summit. Several inter-parliamentary meetings were held in September. In November, a delegation of Kazakhstan paid a visit to Qatar,» Ruslan Dalenov said.

The Minister stressed that in the past several months, the country’s leadership adopted a package of comprehensive measures to expand the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

«One of them is exemption of visa requirements for Qatari nationals beginning from October 1, 2019 and recently signed memorandum on air communication. As per the memorandum, Qatar Airways will perform 7 passenger flights to Nur-Sultan and Almaty and 7 cargo flights between Doha and Almaty,» Ruslan Dalenov added.

In his words, all of these measures prove mutual aspiration for the deepening of collaboration in many spheres.

«At a closed-door meeting with Mr. Al Kuwari, we had a detailed discussion of the most important issues of the bilateral cooperation. Among them is the investment cooperation, first of all, the intention of the Qatar Investment Authority to join the work of the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund through the joint financing of projects in Kazakhstan. We view cooperation in finance and banking truly breakthrough, including the opening of the MASRAF ALRAYAN bank and listing of the Qatar International Islamic Bank financial products at the AIFC platform,» Ruslan Dalenov added.

The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence that the initiatives and decisions outlined today will contribute significantly to the strengthening of the two countries’ strategic partnership.