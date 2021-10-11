What major COVID-19 strains circulating in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi addressing the Government Hour noted that the Ministry conducts genetic studies of viruses to constantly monitor imported coronavirus cases and virus mutations.

The Ministry studied 1,407 samples in 2020-2021. As a result there were detected Alpha and Beta types, Delta strain in June and Eta in August. He resumed that the Ministry continues monitoring circulation of various SARS-CoV-2 variants.

As earlier reported, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’ as of today. Five regions, namely, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are still in the ‘red zone’, while Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and Shymkent regions are in the ‘green zone’.