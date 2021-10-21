Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

What is the difference between Rukhani Janghyru and Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2021, 18:29
What is the difference between Rukhani Janghyru and Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva explained the difference between the Rukhani Janghyru and Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project, Kazinform reports.

The Program Article of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy was announced four years ago. The National commission for modernization of public conscience monitored its implementation. In fact, all the commission’s tasks were executed, it contributed to improving work in this direction. It is a tactical document which sets targeted goals. Since 2019 Kazakhstan adopted the Roadmap following the meeting the National commission,» Balayeva told the press conference at the central communications service.

As for the national project, it is a strategic document consisting of certain tasks, certain indicators. «We know how to achieve these indicators through development of action items. We know what effect and results it will bring. That’s why the Roadmap and national projects are not duplicated but complement each other,» she resumed.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Rukhani Janghyru  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped