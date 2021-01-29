Go to the main site
    What is the difference between Qaz Covid-in and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines

    29 January 2021, 16:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurshai Azimbayeva, Head of the Vaccine-controlled Infections Control Department of the Health Ministry, told about the main difference between Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Azimbayeva, Russia’s Sputnik V is an adenoviral vector vaccine developed using a virus particle, whereas Kazakhstan’s Qaz Covid-in is an inactivated vaccine using a whole dead virus.

    She went on to say that the Ministry of Education and Science has been developing the vector vaccines that are being tested on animals and will undergo clinical trials in people soon.

    Earlier she listed the vaccines used in different countries. So, the Moderna vaccine is used in Canada, the USA, and South Korea. BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines have been in use in the EU countries, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Bahrain, and the USA. Great Britan, India, and Argentina apply Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines. Russia’s Sputnik V has been given to over 1 million people including in countries such as Belarus, Bolivia, Argentina, Algeria, and Serbia. Four different Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are in use in China and the UAE.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Courts Russia Kazakhstan Coronavirus in the world QazCovid-in Sputnik V
