Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    What is the average salary at AIFC?

    4 December 2019, 12:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Manager of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov has shared the information related to the center’s staff wages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, the AIFC employees' salaries are at the level of wages of Baiterek Holding staff.

    «On average, the management staff of the Baiterek gets about USD5 thousand», said Kairat Kelimbetov answering journalists' questions on the sidelines of the Majilis plenary session.

    He also added that the AIFC employees do not get bonuses.

    Earlier, talking about the activity of the center Mr. Kelimbetov noted that the AIFC will develop a special investment and tax residency program in consultation with the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico