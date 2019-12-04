What is the average salary at AIFC?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Manager of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov has shared the information related to the center’s staff wages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the AIFC employees' salaries are at the level of wages of Baiterek Holding staff.

«On average, the management staff of the Baiterek gets about USD5 thousand», said Kairat Kelimbetov answering journalists' questions on the sidelines of the Majilis plenary session.

He also added that the AIFC employees do not get bonuses.

Earlier, talking about the activity of the center Mr. Kelimbetov noted that the AIFC will develop a special investment and tax residency program in consultation with the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee.