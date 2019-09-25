What 'green' energy projects will be implemented in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the margins of the III Renewable Energy Summit in Nur-Sultan, CEO of the Renewable Energy Association of Kazakhstan Arman Kashkinbekov announced what RES projects would be implemented in the country soon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Arman Kashkinbekov said, apart from solar, wind and hydro energy, Kazakhstan plans to develop both biomass and geothermal energy sources.

«International investors are interested in building new stations in Kazakhstan. However, we should not forget about local content,» he said.

In 2018, the share of RES in Kazakhstan was 1.3% with more than 900MWt of capacity produced. Solar power stations with the capacity 100MW are already functioning in Zhualy municipality of Zhambyl region and in Kapshagay town of Almaty region. Another solar power station was built in Karaganda region by German investors.

In his words, solar power stations should be built both in southern regions and across the entire country.

«The biggest wind power station with the capacity of 44MW is located in Yereimentau village of Akmola region. New large projects will be launched soon in Aktobe region, where an international oil company invested in construction of a 48MW wind power plant. Other wind projects are implemented in Zhambyl and Almaty regions,» he added.

More than 300 delegates from 20 countries of the world gathered in Nur-Sultan for the 3rd Renewable Energy Summit.