21 September 2022, 11:22

What formula excellently serves national interests of Kazakhstan – President

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will firmly adhere to a «Strong President – Authoritative Parliament – Accountable Government» formula, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering a speech at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York.

«As President of Kazakhstan I am absolutely committed to build a Just Kazakhstan, one in which every citizen has the same opportunities, rights, and protections.Justice in my country must prevail. Law and order will become pillars of our society. The most important part of this path is transformative political reform. Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Kazakhstan over the coming months. According to my proposal the presidential mandate has been limited to one seven-year term. It is a real breakthrough in developing democracy in Kazakhstan. At the same time, we will be firmly adhering to my formula of a «Strong President – Authoritative Parliament – Accountable Government,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President noted that this formula excellently serves the national interests of Kazakhstan.

«We also aim to de-monopolize the economy. We are taking steps to ensure that the wealthiest in our society play their part in our quest for a Just Kazakhstan, along with diversifying our economy and increasing investments in human capital,» he added.