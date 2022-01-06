What facilities operate in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All facilities expect for banks function in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as usual, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Spokesperson of Nur-Sultan’s mayor Aqmaral Olzhabayeva confirmed that all facilities except for banks operate in the city as usual. Public transport continues to run as normal as well.

All shopping malls in the city are open for visitors.

«However, we encourage the residents to avoid places of mass gatherings. Security is the top priority at the moment,» Ms Olzhabayeva added.

Recall that on 6 January Kazakhstan temporarily suspended operations of the second-tier banks and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange amid the unrest in the country.



