Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    What facilities operate in Nur-Sultan

    6 January 2022, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All facilities expect for banks function in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as usual, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Spokesperson of Nur-Sultan’s mayor Aqmaral Olzhabayeva confirmed that all facilities except for banks operate in the city as usual. Public transport continues to run as normal as well.

    All shopping malls in the city are open for visitors.

    «However, we encourage the residents to avoid places of mass gatherings. Security is the top priority at the moment,» Ms Olzhabayeva added.

    Recall that on 6 January Kazakhstan temporarily suspended operations of the second-tier banks and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange amid the unrest in the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year