    What COVID vaccine producers Kazakhstan is in talks with

    16 July 2021, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova revealed with what COVID vaccine producers Kazakhstan is in talks with, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Friday press briefing, she said that the country is in talks with all companies producing anti-COVID vaccine, including Sinofarm and Moderna, which are ready to deliver their vaccines to Kazakhstan.

    Presently, Kazakhstanis have access to homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Sputnik V, HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines.

    On July 12, Kazakhstan registered Russia’s Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus infection. This is the fifth anti-COVID vaccine approved by Kazakhstan. The Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued an 8-month temporary approval for the single-component coronavirus vaccine.

    Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. It has an efficiency of 79.4%. No adverse events or side effects have been registered after the inoculation with the Sputnik Light vaccine.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

