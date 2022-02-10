Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

What coronavirus strain dominates in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 17:15
What coronavirus strain dominates in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief medical officer of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in early 2022 the sequencing of 51 positive swabs was conducted. As of result, Omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of the infected people, and Delta in 29.4% of the people. Therefore, the Omicron strain dominates in the capital,» said Beissenova during a briefing.

She went on to say that the Delta strain leads to severe illness and more deaths.

«To detect as many cases as possible 24 labs carried out five to 11 thousand PCR tests a day operate in the city. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 295,844 tests, including repeated ones, have been carried out, 84,310 of which turned a positive result,» she said.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek