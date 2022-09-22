Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
What are requirements for presidential candidates?
22 September 2022, 12:57

What are requirements for presidential candidates?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidates to the Republic of Kazakhstan presidency shall meet several requirements set by the Constitution of the country and the Law «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Constitution, a citizen of the Republic by birth, who is at least forty years old, fluent in the state language, has permanently resided in Kazakhstan for the last fifteen years and has a higher education, may be elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The candidate must be qualified to vote and have at least 5 years of experience in civil service or in the elected office.

The process of nomination of the presidential candidates will take place from September 23 to October 11, 2022.


