Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Wet weather returns to northern, western parts of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 September 2019, 07:23
Wet weather returns to northern, western parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain will be making comeback this Monday, Kazinform has learnt from RSE Kazhydromet.

Squall, thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are predicted for North Kazakhstan region on Sept 16. Lightning storm will also hit Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Mangystau and Atyrau regions on Monday.

Lightning storm, strong winds will be found across Kostanay, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions today. Fog will blanket Eats Kazakhstan and Pavlodar areas.

High fire risk persists across Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Almaty regions.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media on Kazakhstan: wildfires in Abai region, Syrian talks, German president Steinmeier’s visit
Foreign media on Kazakhstan: wildfires in Abai region, Syrian talks, German president Steinmeier’s visit
June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
June 24. Today's Birthdays
June 24. Today's Birthdays
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain
Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain
Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest
Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest
S. Korea, Vietnam aim to double bilateral trade to $150 bln by 2030
S. Korea, Vietnam aim to double bilateral trade to $150 bln by 2030