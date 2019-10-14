Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Wet weather grips Kazakhstan

    14 October 2019, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather conditions are expected in Kazakhstan on October 14, the Kazhydromet RSE reports.

    Strong wind is expected to increase at night to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, daytime in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket the areas on October 14 during night and morning hours.

    Rude wind of 15-20 m/s, a thunderstorm is also expected in Zhambyl region. Wind gusts will reach 23-28 m/s.

    Thunderstorm, flurry, strong wind of m15-20 m/s is predicted for Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Stormy wind of 17-22 m/s with a dust storm is forecast for Mangystau region.

    Foggy weather will grip Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard still persists in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued