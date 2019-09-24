Go to the main site
    Wet snow forecast in N Kazakhstan

    24 September 2019, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Thus, on the night of September 25, the region will see rain and wet snow, ground frost up to 1-3ºC and fog. On September 25, southwesterly and westerly wind will speed up to 15-20mps at night and to 15-20mps in the daytime, sometimes reaching to 25mps.

    On September 26, gusts of wind will rise to 15-20mps.

    Ground frost and mercury drop to 1-3ºC as well as a 15-20mps southwesterly wind are forecast in Petropavlovsk on September 25-26 at night .

    Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

